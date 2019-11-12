|
Crosbyton- Gene Bales 75 of Crosbyton passed away November 9, 2019. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Crosbyton Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday November 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton.
Gene was born October 23, 1944 to E.W. and Ruby Carson Bales. He married Judy Shipman on May 5, 1974 in Spur Texas. Gene was a farmer most of his life and loved every aspect of it, he also loved traveling especially to Las Vegas. One of his favorite times was spent with the grandchildren on the 4th of July.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and wife Judy.
Gene is survived by six sons; Frank Mullins Jr. of Crosbyton, Micheal Mullins of San Angelo, Pat Mullins of Andrews, David Mullins of Crosbyton, Danny Paul Mullins of Crosbyton, and Phillip Bales of Midland, one sister; Barbara Stone of San Angelo. He also leaves behind seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Family request donations are made to the Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019