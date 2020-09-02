1/1
Gene Light
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Gene Light, 67, of Lubbock, Texas will be 12:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Reverend Nate Matthews officiating. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Please celebrate the life of Gene by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Gene passed away August 30, 2020.

Gene was born January 29, 1953 in Lubbock, TX to A.C. Light and Alline Roberson.

Loved ones include Wife Patsy Light; Son Acey Light; Daughter Kandy Traylor; Daughter Danielle Kruse; Son Colton Light; Preceded in death by; Father A.C. Light; Mother Alline Roberson. Gene loved his Lubbock Wrecker Family and his career. He had a need for speed and was well known around the racetrack and Bingo hall. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Gene had a fulfilling life and had no regrets. He was a 'Jack of all Trades. Gene spent 20+ years raising and caring for his tigers. If he had the opportunity, he was spending his time in Las Vegas at the Blackjack table. He loved ending his days sitting at the table with his glass full of Coors Light and a side of Lime.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
