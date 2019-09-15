|
|
Lubbock- Gene T. Seward passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The family hosted a gathering to remember his life of 85 years on Friday, September 13, 2019. Gene's tribute is available at www.memorialdesigners.net, where family and friends are welcome to leave personal memories and expressions of sympathy for his family to cherished.
Gene was born on January 4, 1934, to Felix and Mary Parham Seward in Gatesville, Texas. He married Inge Schulte-Jeppson on May 21, 1955, in London, England.
Survivors include his wife, Inge Seward; their children, Michael Wayne Seward, Lynne Marie Miller and husband, Vink; Lori Ann Johnson and husband, Keith; and Leslie Jean Bernhardt; grandchildren, Kelly Hardy and husband, Stephen; Kristen Welborn and husband, Chris; Kerbi Miller, Josh Johnson and wife, Olivia; and Hannah Johnson; great-grandchildren, Grayson Hardy, Preslee Hardy, Cooper Welborn, Brodee Johnson, Zaylee Johnson, and Brynlee DeVercelly, and sister, Mary Lou Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Mary Seward; brother, Charles Seward; granddaughter, Sarah Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Diane Seward.
Mr. Seward loved his family, friends, and life.
The family of Gene T. Seward has designated , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/donate, for memorial contributions in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019