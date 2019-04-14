Lubbock- Geneva Dean (Marshall) Boon, 97, passed away March 12, 2019 in Lubbock. Born in Commerce, Texas on November 30, 1921, Geneva was the fourth child of seven born to Lola Bell (Tidwell) and Lee Marshall. She earned her diploma from East Texas State Teachers College's Demonstration High School in 1939, then attended college classes there. She played viola in the orchestra, sang in the college choir and was a member of the Tooanoowe Social Club (later Gamma Phi Beta sorority). When she married A.D. (born Andrew Dean) Boon on June 22, 1943, she started listing her birth year as 1922 so it would seem that she was one month younger than her husband instead of eleven months older. This subterfuge continued throughout her life. After A.D.'s WW II military service ended, his Maytag career took them to Dallas, Corpus Christi, Houston and Lubbock. After arriving in Lubbock in 1965, Geneva was active in P.E.O. Sisterhood (past president, chapter DP), Hillcrest Country Club, Women's West Texas Golf Association, Alpha Phi Mother's Club (past president), and Second Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents and four of her siblings, her husband of 52 years, and granddaughters Staci Boon and Kelly Thompson Baldridge, Geneva is survived by daughter Sally Farr and husband Jay of Katy TX, daughter Linda DeFee and husband William (Bill) of Plano TX, son John Boon and wife Lorrie of Christoval TX and son William (Bill) Boon and wife Laura of Stamford CT, ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Geneva will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 18 at Carillon's Pointe Plaza Chapel, 1717 Norfolk Avenue in Lubbock. Burial will be in Dallas at a later date. Gifts in Geneva's memory may be made to P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 or at https://donations.peointernational.org/. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019