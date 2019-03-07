|
|
Arkadelphia, AR & formerly of Lubbock- Geneva June Wilson, age 87, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home. She was born July 30, 1931 in Albany, TX, the daughter of the late Alfred Addison and Francis Aliene Smith Alexander. June was a 1949 graduate of Cisco High School and a 1957 graduate of Harris College of Nursing and T.C.U. She was a registered nurse and was a former director and administrator of several nursing homes in the Lubbock area. June was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Carla Norton, one granddaughter, Amber Lamm, and one brother, Ruel Alexander.
June is survived by one son, Jeff Wilson (Dee) of North Little Rock, two daughters, Susan Tucker (Larry) of Arkadelphia, AR. and Laura Etie of Lubbock, TX, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday March 8, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the same chapel. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, TX under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019