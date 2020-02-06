|
Lubbock- Geneva Threet, age 88 of Lubbock, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Geneva was beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Patterson; brothers: Clyde and James Patterson; sister, Imogene Hay; grandsons, Carl and John Johnson and great-grandson, Zachary Johnson.
She is survived by her sweetheart of 70 years, Carl Threet; brothers: Clarence and JC Patterson; sisters: Juanita Simmons, MaryAnn Vines, and Hazel Rudder; sons: Clayton and Johnny Threet; daughters: Diann Johnson and Mary Beard; grandsons: Shane and Todd Threet; granddaughters: Alesha Glover, Iwana Talley, Carrie Gray, Hillary Deffebach, April Moss and Hollie Hendrix; great-grandsons: Bubba (Cannon) Talley, Clay Threet, Holton and Koleman Hendrix, Judson Glover, Wyett Talley, Grayson Deffebach and Mavrick Threet; great-granddaughters: Aislynn Threet, Harley and Bao Talley, Berkley Gray, Ellie Glover and Presley Threet; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Resthaven funeral Home. Funeral services will be at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 am, with Michael Hay officiating. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020