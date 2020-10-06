Lubbock- George Andrew Fudge, 75, of Lubbock, entered heaven's gates on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born October 6, 1944 to Elmer and Flora (Perry) Fudge in Ellis County, Texas. He moved to Crosby county with his family at the age of one. George was a 1963 graduate of Ralls High School. He married Rita Sanders on March 5, 1966 in Ralls. He worked as parts manager for the Ford and Case implement companies in Lubbock for over twenty years. He then farmed for himself until his retirement in 2015. He served on the board of directors for Lorenzo Co-op gin and was a member of Bethel Baptist church in Ralls. George was a humble Christian man, loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita; one son, Andrew Fudge of Lubbock; one daughter, Niki Fish and husband Lewis of Lubbock; two brothers, Marion Fudge of Iowa Park, TX and Connor Fudge of Ralls; two sisters, Virginia Reese of Ralls and Shirley Byrd of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Trevor Fish and Kendra Egerton; two great-grandchildren, Paisleigh and Carter, and soon to be great-grandson Asher.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggests memorials to Legacy of Love Hospice, 4409 71st St., Lubbock, TX 79424
Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home in Ralls, TX
Funeral service will be 2 PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Ralls with Rev. Tommy Sanders officiating, assisted by Jack Thompson. Interment will be in Ralls Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.
