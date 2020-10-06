1/1
George Andrew Fudge
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- George Andrew Fudge, 75, of Lubbock, entered heaven's gates on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born October 6, 1944 to Elmer and Flora (Perry) Fudge in Ellis County, Texas. He moved to Crosby county with his family at the age of one. George was a 1963 graduate of Ralls High School. He married Rita Sanders on March 5, 1966 in Ralls. He worked as parts manager for the Ford and Case implement companies in Lubbock for over twenty years. He then farmed for himself until his retirement in 2015. He served on the board of directors for Lorenzo Co-op gin and was a member of Bethel Baptist church in Ralls. George was a humble Christian man, loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita; one son, Andrew Fudge of Lubbock; one daughter, Niki Fish and husband Lewis of Lubbock; two brothers, Marion Fudge of Iowa Park, TX and Connor Fudge of Ralls; two sisters, Virginia Reese of Ralls and Shirley Byrd of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Trevor Fish and Kendra Egerton; two great-grandchildren, Paisleigh and Carter, and soon to be great-grandson Asher.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family suggests memorials to Legacy of Love Hospice, 4409 71st St., Lubbock, TX 79424

Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home in Ralls, TX

Funeral service will be 2 PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Ralls with Rev. Tommy Sanders officiating, assisted by Jack Thompson. Interment will be in Ralls Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.

On-line condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved