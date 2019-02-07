|
Lubbock- Funeral services for George Ann McKee Harris of Lubbock were held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with Jay Kelley, of the Austin Street Church of Christ in Levelland, officiating. Interment followed at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. She passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, at the age of 86.
George Ann was born February 2, 1932, to Myrtle (Ogletree) McKee and Newton Edward McKee near Tahoka, Texas. She graduated from Levelland High School in 1949; she was a band member there. She then attended McMurry College and later graduated from Texas Tech University Magna Cum Laude in 1991 with a Bachelor's in General Studies, Sociology and Psychology. George Ann and Beryl Harris were married on August 2, 1953, in Levelland, Texas. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
George Ann was preceded in death by her husband Beryl, her parents, a sister Doris Morris, and a brother Harry McKee. She worked for General Telephone Company, then for Dillards Department Store, then was a secretary in the P.A.S.S. department at Texas Tech. George Ann was devoted to her family, enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and following news of world events.
Survivors include her daughter Annelle Harrison of Austin, Texas; son Jim Harris and wife LeLani of Littlefield, Texas; son Charles Harris and wife Debra of Clovis, New Mexico; grandchildren Shannon Harris, Aaron Harris, Heath Harris, Chad Harris and wife Samantha, and great-granddaughter Murphy Harris.
Memorials may be sent to the Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019