|
|
Lubbock- George Buchanan passed away on May 1, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born June 24, 1939 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Leslie Byron "Whitey" Buchanan and Alma Lee Caudle. George attended Lubbock High and Monterey High School graduating in 1957. He then attended Texas Tech University participating in marching band. In 1961 his education was interrupted by 4 years active duty in the U.S. Navy, followed by 2 years reserve duty. George started back to Texas Tech after his military duties were finished and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Microbiology in June of 1969. He married Mattie Harrison on July 18, 1970. July 18, 2019 would have been their 49th wedding anniversary. He taught Sunday school at St. Luke's United Methodist Church for 40 years. He was a Toast Master for 20 years. He was a Master Mason in lodge 1392 for 15 years, serving as its top officer twice. He was a Laboratory Technologist for of 47 years at Covenant Medical Center. George was a quiet, loving, caring man that always had a smile on his face. He was a wonderful husband, a good daddy, and a devoted grandfather. He loved the Lord, his country, and his family. He will be greatly missed. George was proceeded in death by his biological father Leslie Byron "Whitey" Buchanan, mother Alma Lee Caudle and father Freeman Paschall, his son Todd Buchanan, and brother-in-law Jerry Weir. George is survived by his Wife Mattie Kay Buchanan, daughter Nichelle Buchanan, son Ted Buchanan, and 5 grandchildren Braxton Buchanan, Brayton Buchanan, Aurora Buchanan, Zachary Buchanan and Haley Buchanan, sisters Jane (Jimmie) Farrier and Sue Weir. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home 5740 19th Street, Lubbock, Texas from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. A Celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 9:30a.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas with Andy Hurst officiating. The graveside service will continue after the service in Stinnett, Texas at the cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019