|
|
|
Lubbock- Lubbock resident George Chandler Harris was born in Houston on September 2, 1942, and died in Lubbock on November 8, 2019. He was the son of Gwin Chandler Harris and Trina Miedama Harris. He is survived by his wife, Carol Masson Harris, whom he married on October 3, 1998, and his siblings, Peter Gwin Harris of Charleston, WV and John Carson Harris and Irene Harris Crowder, both of Lubbock.
George was a member of the Monterey High School class of 1959, and attended Texas Tech University. From an early age George was interested in electronics. He became a master repairman of radios and televisions and phonographs, and collected and repaired high-end vintage radios such as Scott and McMurdo Silver.
He was a longtime member of the Dallas Vintage Radio and Phonograph Society. He operated Vintage Radio Service to help other vintage radio and phonograph hobbyists, and maintained a large stock of replacement parts for their radios. For many years he worked for radio station KBFM-FM (now KLLL) and Background Music, Inc, and then partnered with Robert Vaughn to found and operate Allied Communications. Members of the Monterey High School class of 1959 will remember his assistance in organizing class reunions.
The family thanks Hospice of Lubbock and the staff at Adams Assisted-care Community for their kindness during George's final months. Sanders Funeral Home (https://www.sandersfuneralhome.com/) is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm Sunday at Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street. Burial will be Monday at 2:00 pm in the Harris family plot at the City of Lubbock Cemetery, 2:00 pm. The weather will be very cold, so don't feel obligated to attend.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019