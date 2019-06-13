Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
George Clifton Chandler


George Clifton Chandler Obituary
Lubbock- 67, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. George was born on August 4, 1951 in Hale Center, TX to Buddy and Dottie Chandler. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 16 and served for 23 years as a paratrooper, a sharp shooter and finished his career as a Master Sergeant at an historically all Black University in Lorman, MI. George was a Drill Sergeant and taught ROTC at Alcorn University. He leaves to cherish his memory; two sons, Jonathan Chandler and Corey Chandler; one daughter, Ashley Diggs; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
