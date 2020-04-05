|
Dallas- George Edward Morris, June 23, 1930 - April 1, 2020, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Gena and family by his side. George died from degenerative complications of Parkinson's disease. George was the son of George Albert and Christine Caldwell Morris. A graduate of Seymour High School, he earned his BBA in accounting from Texas Tech in 1952. George was active in intramural sports and was President of the Tech Senior Class and President of the Wranglers. He also served in the Army as a finance school instructor.
George married Gena McGuire on June 9, 1957. George was a banker at First National Bank in Seymour, TX from 1954-1968.
George then joined First National Bank in Lubbock, TX in 1968 and enjoyed a career spanning more than 17 years in agricultural banking. He began investment banking in 1985 and loved listening to clients and helping them accomplish their financial objectives. Throughout his career, George was involved in numerous civic leadership positions in Lubbock. George retired in 2007 at the age of 77.
George and Gena were active members of the Hi Robinson Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock for over 50 years prior to moving to Dallas in March of 2019.
George loved nature, hunting, water skiing, tennis, fishing and quality time with friends and family. If given a chance, George would show you a picture or lovingly tell you about each of his grandchildren, and he was especially delighted when the great grandchildren began to arrive. George and Gena especially enjoyed spending family time at Lake Kemp. His love and dedication to exercise was an asset as he dealt with Parkinson's disease.
George is described by his friends and family as: intelligent, competitive, adventurous, dedicated, Red Raider, determined, passionate, honest, loyal, trustworthy, thoughtful provider, brave, kind, generous, funny, role model, perseverant, joyful, caring, loving, resilient, honorable, reliable, strong, humble, deep thinker, committed, fearless, energetic, confident and caring.
George left a legacy of love and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Genevieve McGuire Morris, and their three children, Melinda Wright and husband, Gary; Dianne Jones and husband Roger and Annette Wise and husband Jeff. Additionally, George is survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Justin and Callie Jones and daughters, Joy and Emilia; Tracy Wright Gilada and Daniel and children, Luke and Abigail; Jill Jones and Brent Yontz; Katy Wright Burgess and Alan; Lane and Joni Wise and daughters, Scottie and baby due in April; Greg and Bonnie Wright and sons, Jay and Brock; and Alanna Wise McNeill and Beau and daughter, Maryn. He is also survived by his brothers Bobby and wife Sammie Morris and Tommy and wife Sue Morris and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Lubbock, TX; Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University or Covenant Foundation (Big and Loud for Parkinson's), Lubbock, TX.
