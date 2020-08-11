1/1
George Fourqurean
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock, TX- Heaven gained an angel as George Fourqurean entered his heavenly kingdom on August 8 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland with the reverend Toby Castleberry officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

George was born to Robert & Era Lee Fourqurean on 8/3/1943 in Stamford TX. He married Jodie Fourqurean (Ritz) on 11/14/1963. They were married 50 years before her passing in 2013. He married Kathy Fourqurean (Fluitt) on August 11, 2017 in Lubbock TX.

George is survived by his wife Kathy of Lubbock and his two sons Mike Fourqurean and wife Heather of Midland and Steve Fourqurean and wife Tami also of Midland. Along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also two stepsons, Patrick Fluitt of Post and Daniel Fluitt of Knoxville, Tennessee.

He leaves behind a great legacy as well as countless friends and family.

Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of Lubbock.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved