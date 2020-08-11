Lubbock, TX- Heaven gained an angel as George Fourqurean entered his heavenly kingdom on August 8 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland with the reverend Toby Castleberry officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
George was born to Robert & Era Lee Fourqurean on 8/3/1943 in Stamford TX. He married Jodie Fourqurean (Ritz) on 11/14/1963. They were married 50 years before her passing in 2013. He married Kathy Fourqurean (Fluitt) on August 11, 2017 in Lubbock TX.
George is survived by his wife Kathy of Lubbock and his two sons Mike Fourqurean and wife Heather of Midland and Steve Fourqurean and wife Tami also of Midland. Along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also two stepsons, Patrick Fluitt of Post and Daniel Fluitt of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He leaves behind a great legacy as well as countless friends and family.
Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of Lubbock.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
