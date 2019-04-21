Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
George Pollock
George Henry Pollock


Lubbock- George Henry Pollock, 90 of Lubbock passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. George "Pop ", born June 12, 1928, will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 67 years, Maralene. George was a military veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country as a fighter pilot and instructor pilot from 1947 to 1967. After retiring, George became a proud graduate of Texas Tech University. He then taught art at Coronado high school from 1970 to 1989. He was a member of the first United Methodist Church of Lubbock, and a member of the Homebuilders Sunday school class for over 40 years. George and Maralene enjoyed retirement by pulling their fifth wheel across the United States. He was a very talented artist, skilled in painting, pottery and wood carving. Pop will be greatly missed by his son Dr. Kevin Pollock and his wife Dr. Tera Pollock of Rockwall Texas and their adult children Christian, Meredith and Lane, and also by his daughter Michele Jewell and her husband Michael of Austin, Texas, their daughter Ally, and his nephew Ronnie Scott and his family of Albuquerque. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at noon. This will be followed by a funeral service at 1 PM in Resthaven's Abby chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In leiu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
