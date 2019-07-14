|
Idalou- George Krusinsky of Idalou gained his heavenly wings on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born April 10, 1932 in Corpus Christi to Anton and Betty (Kochman) Krusinsky. George worked as a truck driver until moving to Idalou in 1967 where he owned his own mechanic business. He was most known for rebuilding alternators and starters for the community. George was a loving father and was of the Catholic faith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Georgia Gomez (Danny), Sandra Sanchez (Tony), Linda Krusinsky, Sonia Salas (Joe), and Alicia Agado; sons, Esteban Gomez (Lupe) and Robert Gomez (JoAnn); 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Adela in November of 2000; daughter, Sylvia Moreno; son-in-law, Delfino Agado; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends 4:00-6:00 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019