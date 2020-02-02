|
Los Lunas, NM- George Kveton, Jr, 66, a resident of Los Lunas, New Mexico passed away January 20, 2020 at home. George is a graduate of Lorenzo High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Tech University before beginning his career in the oilfield. He worked as a mud logger for Welex Oil Service and moved into computer programming for Haliburton and then Weatherford. He was preceded in death by his father, George F Kveton. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Kveton, a sister, Nancy Madry and husband Mike and a nephew, Greg Madry.He enjoyed visiting National Parks and playing his favorite slots at casinos. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life with immediate family in attendance will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Noblin Funeral Services. Los Lunas Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020