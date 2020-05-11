|
|
Lubbock- 78 passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. George was born in Crosbyton, TX to Katherine Montgomery. He graduated from Dunbar High School. He served in the U. S. Army where he received an Honorable Discharge. George leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Portia Montgomery; daughter, Atari Steele; three sons, Anthony Steele, George Montgomery, Jr. and Orand Montgomery; two brothers, Williams Baldwin and James Baldwin; one grandchild; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020