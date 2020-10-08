1/1
George L. Watkins
1928 - 2020
Sherman. Texas- The family of George L. Watkins will celebrate his life of 92 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

George L. Watkins, born January 8, 1928, died peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Sherman, Texas, at the age of 92. George was one of ten children born to Joe and Corrine Watkins in Ranger, Texas. He attended Abilene, Texas public schools, and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War as a radio cryptologist. On July 6, 1952, George married Patty Huntington in Abilene, Texas. They moved their family to Lubbock, Texas, in 1970, and in 1991 George retired from a 38-year career with Southwestern Bell Telephone and ATT. George was a dedicated member of University Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas, and Oakwood Baptist Church in Lubbock, serving as a deacon and 50-year member of the choir. George was also a devoted member of the Lubbock Lions Club and volunteer for Lubbock Meals-on-Wheels. In 2013 George was honored to be selected for the Texas South Plains Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in honor of veterans. In his retirement years, George pursued his many artistic abilities and his passion for coin collecting, finding his greatest joy in sharing his creations with others.

George Watkins was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one brother, his son, Greg Watkins, and his love of nearly 68 years, Patty, who died on June 28, 2020.

George is survived by his son Mike Watkins and wife Danna of Lubbock; his daughter Cindy Watkins Williams and her husband Edward of Frisco, TX; his daughter Judi Watkins Yarbrough and her husband Glenn of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Chris Keith, Ashley Keith Pepkin, Zachary Watkins, Lane Watkins, Katelyn Watkins, Jerod Johnston, and Audra Johnston and five great-grandchildren.

George will be so very missed for his steadfast strength, his unquestionable faith in God, and his quiet, but deep, love.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
3 entries
October 7, 2020
Amazing man. So glad he was able to be in my life. I was blessed
Ashley Helzer
Friend
October 7, 2020
He was an amazing man. So glad to know him, Patty, and your family. Prayers during these difficult times. Love lil bit
Randi
Friend
October 7, 2020
I worked with George at Southwestern Bell in Lubbock in the late 70's and early 80's. He was one of the most respectable people I ever worked around. He loved his family. I am happy I had the opportunity to know him. He will be missed so much. My condolences to each of you. Aundrea Saunders
Aundrea Saunders
Coworker
