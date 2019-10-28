|
|
Slaton- George Leonard "Buddy" Blackburn, joined our sweet Lord and savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. The family will have a visitation Monday from 3:30-5:00 at Englunds. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.
Buddy was born on September 24, 1947 in Haskell. Buddy graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1969 and then attended Tarleton State. He was a faithful member of the Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and was employed by Lubbock Power & Light for 25 years. Buddy was a faithful, loving husband, Daddy, and friend who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; George Sanders and Margaret Ann Blackburn; and his brother-in-law, Dick Rogers.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Nita of Slaton; his daughters, Suzy Lowry and husband, Dean of Burleson, and Sandy Johnson and husband, Eric of Slaton; four grandchildren that he adored, Lindsey Lowry, Kameron Johnson, Emily Lowry, and Lauren Johnson; his sister, Sandy Rogers;
multiple nieces and nephews; and his best four-legged friend, Sassy Mae.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Canyon United Methodist Church, 217 FM 1729, Lubbock, Texas, 79403, as he was a long time member, or to your . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.englundsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019