McKinney- MSG George Lewis (Buddy) Bankston (RET) 82, of McKinney, Texas went to be with the Lord after a long battle of congestive heart failure due to PTSD from his military service.
Born April 22, 1937 in Tahoka, Texas to Bill and Pauline Bankston and was the oldest of three boys. He joined the US Army in 1954 serving in Japan, Korea, Germany, and Vietnam where he came home with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After 22 years of military service he retired and continued to work 18 years as a Range Enforcement Chief with the US government.
George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, coaching and watching his favorite teams, Texas Tech and the University of Texas. In his latter years he loved teaching about Jesus Christ to everyone especially to his Sunday school class at Waddill Street Baptist church in McKinney, Texas.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Jackie (Tina), four children Rebecca (Gilbert)Sanchez, Sean (Tara) Bankston, Jeri (Michael) Shumway of McKinney and Julie (David) Krajewski of Princeton, Texas. He also had sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry and David and children Mark and Jackie.
A celebration of his life was help in McKinney at Waddill Street Baptist on October 30th. There will also be a visitation on Monday November 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home on Hondo Pass in El Paso from 12:00-1:30pm followed with a graveside service at the Fort Bliss Cemetery at 2:00pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019