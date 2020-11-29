Lubbock- 65 passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held today at 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. George was born on September 30, 1955, to Pedro, Sr. and Janie Piña. He leaves to cherish his memory; ex-wife, Angela Piña; two daughters, Jessica Martinez and Jennifer Piña; one son, Greg Piña; three sisters, Andrea Gaitan, Ora Rangel, and Sally Arcenaux; one brother, Pedro Piña, Jr.; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.