Lubbock- George McDuff, husband, father, brother, Pop Pop, friend, and lifelong Red Raider passed peacefully on Thursday, March 14, in the presence of his family and special friends.



Born on January 8, 1932, in Fort Worth to Curry and Ona McDuff, George grew up in the small town of Grandview, Texas. After graduation from Grandview High School, he attended Baylor University before signing a professional baseball contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers organization. He was described as a "broad-shouldered, right-hander with a lively fastball" who pitched for Hazard, Kentucky, the Austin Pioneers, and the Lubbock Hubbers. George served in the U. S. Army from 1952 to 1954, then returned to pitch for the Hubbers. He met Beverly Hutcheson, and they soon married, a union that would last for more than 64 years. After retiring from baseball, George completed a degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) and taught in the College of Agricultural at Texas Tech from 1958 to 1960. George was employed by OK-TEX chemical and W.R. Grace, then opened McDuff Spraying in 1977, a business that thrived for 40 years.



George impacted the lives of so many. In his own unorthodox way, he mentored, befriended and loved people of all ages throughout his well-lived life. Whether he gave you a part-time summer job, coached your baseball team, helped you create a bug collection, took you on a hunting or fishing adventure, or simply sat next to you at a Texas Tech game, George had a way of leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met.



George is survived by his wife Beverly; a brother, Rudolph and wife Jessie of Hillsboro, Texas; a son Glen and wife Christine of Los Alamos, New Mexico; a daughter, Karen Havins and husband Mark of Lubbock; granddaughters, Macy Hamel of Lubbock and Haley Killip and husband Josh of Pine, Colorado; a great-granddaughter Teyla Weber of Pine, Colorado; brother-in-law, Choc Hutcheson and wife Virginia of Lubbock; and numerous life-long friends including his Texas Tech Baseball Family.



Visitation is Monday, March 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Lakeridge Memorial Chapel and funeral services are Tuesday, March 19, at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock. Donations in memory of George may be sent to the South Plains Food Bank or a local charity of your choice. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019