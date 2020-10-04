1/1
George Richard Dye
1939 - 2020
Muleshoe, Texas- A private family service for George Richard Dye, age 81, of Muleshoe, TX, is scheduled in Denver City, TX. George departed this life on September 26, 2020 in Muleshoe. He was born April 2, 1939 in Merkel, TX to Hamp and Idell Dye.

George graduated from Patton Springs High School in 1956. Directly after high school, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he served as an ordnanceman aboard several carriers including the USS Enterprise, the USS Midway and the USS Kitty Hawk. On these carriers, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. While serving in the Navy, George met his beloved wife, Connie Romo in San Diego, CA. They were married April 27, 1962. George retired from the military in 1973, and the family settled in Denver City, TX. He worked for Yokum County for over 20 years. After retirement, he and Connie traveled the country in their R.V. With thousands of miles journeyed and many memories made they settled in Muleshoe with their daughter, Catherine. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hamp and Idell Dye; his brother, Gerald Ray Dye; sisters, Eva Loper and Beth Dye; two sons, Anthony Charles Scott Dye and George "Corky" Dye, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Isabell Richardson; and great-grandson, Titus Garn.

George is survived by his wife, Connie Dye; his daughter, Catherine Robertson and her husband, Shannon of Muleshoe, TX; his son, John Dye and his wife, Amy of North Pole, AK; his brother, Valton "Sunny" Dye and his wife, Barbara of Apache Junction, AZ; his grandchildren, Amber Richardson and her husband, Wesley Welch of Muleshoe, TX, Colt Richardson and his wife, Alisha of Clovis, NM, Zachary Robertson and his fiancé, Jaki Huerta of Muleshoe, TX, Sonya Garn and her husband, Josiah of North Pole, AK, and Jona Catiller-Collins and her husband, Doug of Dexter, GA; and 11 great-grandchildren, Aubrey Welch, William Richard Welch, Noah Spell, Hadassah Garn, Judah Garn, Ezekiel Garn, Israel Garn, Veronica Scoti, Emmett Catiller-Collins, Aria Catiller-Collins and Juliette Catiller-Collins.

The family George Dye wishes to extend their sincere thans to the loving and caring staff of Muleshoe Area Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
