Ft. Worth formally of Lubbock- 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. George was born February 04, 1933 to the parentage of Dave and Lonnie Smith in Barry, Texas. In 1953, Wolf was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was discharged honorably after serving two years. Upon leaving the war, George returned to Lubbock to make history as the first African American cashier in the city at Brooks Supermarket after starting in their meat department. He work for White Swan as a truck driver. George leaves to cherish his memory; three daughters, Mary (Anthony Henderson) Roberson, Felicia (Jerry) Gulke and Reuita (Andrew) Wassom; three sons, Wesley Smith, Duncan (Pamela) Smith, and George Smith, Jr.; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019