Lubbock- 81, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born May 11, 1938 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George Hall and Verna Lally. George served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. George is survived by his wife, Zenda Hall; sister, Betty Deene Hare; seven children, George W. Hall, III, Tony Hall, Bob Hall, Barbara Hall, Patrice Floyd, Heather Floyd, and Lakya Lewis; three grandchildren; and a great grandson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019