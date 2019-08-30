Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Church Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Hall


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Hall Obituary
Lubbock- 81, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born May 11, 1938 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George Hall and Verna Lally. George served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. George is survived by his wife, Zenda Hall; sister, Betty Deene Hare; seven children, George W. Hall, III, Tony Hall, Bob Hall, Barbara Hall, Patrice Floyd, Heather Floyd, and Lakya Lewis; three grandchildren; and a great ­grandson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now