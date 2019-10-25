|
|
Slaton- Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 Friday, October 25, at Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, October 26, at the church in which he helped build and was the first pastor, Trinity Evangelical Methodist Church, 700 S. 19th, in Slaton. Interment will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service.
George Weldon Thomas was born on the family farm in Lubbock County on June 15, 1925 to Jess and Marie (Wagner) Thomas. He departed this life at the age of 94, on October 23, 2019, in Slaton. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1943. He was a veteran having served as an army engineer in the Marshall Island, with the 2nd Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment. He married Valda Mae Sheppard on May 14, 1950. After farming several years, he enrolled in McMurray College, graduating in 1957.
After pastoring in Texas, Arkansas, Georgia and South Carolina, he retired to the family farm in 1988.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years; his parents; his sisters, Modene Barrett and Marlene Emerson; his step-father, J. B. Garner; and his niece, Linda Daugherty.
Weldon is survived by his nephew, Ronald Barrett of Houston; and his nieces, Leslie Vigue of Little Elm, and Betty Schwartz of Blanket.
The family suggest memorials be made to Trinity Evangelical Methodist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019