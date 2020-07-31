Lubbock- George Worthington of Lubbock, Texas; Born April 20, 1955 and passed away on July 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home at the age of 65. He was proceeded in death by his parents, L.G. Worthington, SR. and Jonnie Marie (Sartor) Worthington; as well as his brother Mike Worthington. He is survived by his brother, L.G. Worthington, Jr. and sister, Linda Waters. Nieces and Nephews - Justin Waters, Kristen, Waters, Danyiel Slack, Josh Worthington, Lyle Worthington, David Paxton, Daymond Paxton and 14 Great nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed sports, music, traveling, and cooking/catering for family, friends and co-workers. George graduated from Idalou High School and attended McMurry college in Abilene, where he played football. He was in the nursing field for almost 30 years where he was a traveling nurse throughout the U.S. His colleagues and friends became his family away from home for many years. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice staff for taking such great care of him.
An Informal Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 1st, at 10 am at the Randy Neugerbauer Park located at 84th St. and Gardner Ave, Lubbock, Texas. You are welcome to bring a chair if you like. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a contribution to your favorite charity
, Hospice, or Food Bank.