Georgia Lea Bramlet
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 85, former resident of Lubbock. passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born on March 13, 1935 to Walter and Velma Ackroyd of Steeleville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie Ray Bramlet; daughter, Rene McDonald and brother, Wallace Ackroyd. Survivors include daughters, Tammy (Jerry) Hughes and Gina (Robert) Walker; son-in-law, Brian McDonald; granddaughters, Megan, Alyssa, Chelsea, Erica, Tori and Lauren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held June 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wichita, Kansas. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 18, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Georgia's family from the Chester high School Class of 1953. We have not been able to contact Georgia for several years regarding our class reunions and we missed having her with us. Rest in Peace, Georgia. Betty Wagner, Chester, IL
Betty Wagner
Classmate
June 15, 2020
In this moments of pain and sorrow just remember that God has a plan and he loves us all. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nanda DeRoulet
Friend
June 15, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers and thoughts.
Lacey DiGiovanni
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved