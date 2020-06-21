Lubbock- 85, former resident of Lubbock. passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born on March 13, 1935 to Walter and Velma Ackroyd of Steeleville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie Ray Bramlet; daughter, Rene McDonald and brother, Wallace Ackroyd. Survivors include daughters, Tammy (Jerry) Hughes and Gina (Robert) Walker; son-in-law, Brian McDonald; granddaughters, Megan, Alyssa, Chelsea, Erica, Tori and Lauren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held June 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wichita, Kansas. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.