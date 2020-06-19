Lubbock- On February 19, 1934, a beautiful baby girl was born in Spur, Texas to George Dewey Epps and Birdie Burrell Epps.



She became a Christian at an early age, attending Lakeside Baptist Church in Spur, Texas, and was baptized by Reverend Woodard at the age of eight years old.



Georgia attended Spur Haynes School and graduated from Haynes High School in May of 1951. On Christmas Day, 1951, Georgia married the love of her life, Fancy Richardson. They honored the vow ¨Till Death Do Us Part¨ which remained sacred for 53 years, until Fancy went home to be with the Lord. To this union four children were born: LaCarl, Bernard, Dale Arness, and LaFrances Rena. Georgia has also been affectionately known as ¨T-Jones¨ to Gerald Lewis. Georgia graduated from L.V.N. school wherein she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1957.



She was employed by Methodist Hospital for thirty six-years where she worked on Unit Dose as an L.V.N. II Pharmacy Medicine Nurse; and later in CCU (Critical Care Unit).



Georgia was a dedicated member of the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church (GSLMBC). She dedicated her life to the works of God at GSLMBC and The Lovely Sunset District for over sixty years.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories, LaCarl (Jean), Bernard (Carylon), Dale Arness, and LaFrances Rena (Edward); a special childhood cousin/friend, Beatrice Riles; a significant cousin/friend/sister, Bernie C McKinney; one devoted sister-in-law, Lola Caraway (Robert); 29 grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren. Ms. Georgia will surely be missed!



A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 306 East 26th Street in Lubbock. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store