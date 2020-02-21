|
|
Lubbock- 76, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born in Hearne, TX to George Ealoms and Rose Wilson June 12, 1943. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Rose Wilson; four daughters, Mary Walton-Williams, Patricia Walton, Stella Walton, and Anntonette Hutchings; three sons, Felton Walton, Jr., John Walton, and Richard Palmer; three brothers, John Knowles, Tommie Knowles, and Charles Knowles; one sister, Annie Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020