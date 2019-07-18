Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Beard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Beard Obituary
Lubbock- Gerald Owen "Jerry" Beard went to be with his Lord and Savior at Covenant Health Systems on July 16, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 73. Jerry is survived by his wife, Frances, of Lubbock; daughter Melissa (Darin) Carrasco of Helotes; son, Christopher Beard of Dallas, brother Bobby (Diane) of Snyder, granddaughter Carly Carrasco of Helotes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Elizabeth Beard, of Snyder and brother Bill Beard, of Abilene. Jerry was born on December 24, 1945 in Snyder, Texas to Haskell and Elizabeth Beard. He graduated from Snyder high school in 1964 and followed in family footsteps to Texas Tech University, graduating in 1968 from with a degree in Education. He married Frances Davenport in 1969. A funeral is scheduled for July 19, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Lubbock, with graveside services to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Dr. Richard Rush will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerry's life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th, from 6-8 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his memory to the Red Raider Club, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now