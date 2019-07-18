|
Lubbock- Gerald Owen "Jerry" Beard went to be with his Lord and Savior at Covenant Health Systems on July 16, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 73. Jerry is survived by his wife, Frances, of Lubbock; daughter Melissa (Darin) Carrasco of Helotes; son, Christopher Beard of Dallas, brother Bobby (Diane) of Snyder, granddaughter Carly Carrasco of Helotes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Elizabeth Beard, of Snyder and brother Bill Beard, of Abilene. Jerry was born on December 24, 1945 in Snyder, Texas to Haskell and Elizabeth Beard. He graduated from Snyder high school in 1964 and followed in family footsteps to Texas Tech University, graduating in 1968 from with a degree in Education. He married Frances Davenport in 1969. A funeral is scheduled for July 19, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Lubbock, with graveside services to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Dr. Richard Rush will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerry's life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th, from 6-8 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his memory to the Red Raider Club, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Calvary Baptist Church.
