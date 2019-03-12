|
IDALOU- Gerald Clifford Hilbers, age 71 of Idalou, entered into eternal life on March 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.
Gerry was born December 21, 1947, in Lubbock to Clifford Hilbers and Norma (McWhorter) Hilbers. He married Patsy McDonald on June 6, 1970 in Quitaque, Texas. They were blessed with a son on September 9, 1978. Gerry had farmed in the Idalou community for over 50 years. He served on the boards of Idalou Summer Baseball, Idalou Coop Gin and Cotton Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patsy; son Brent Hilbers and wife Beatrice, and two beautiful granddaughters, Brentley and Brylee; one brother, Donny Hilbers (Janet), and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to UMC Southwest Cancer Center or a favorite .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019