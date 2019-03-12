Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
701 Main St
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hilbers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Clifford Hilbers


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Clifford Hilbers Obituary
IDALOU- Gerald Clifford Hilbers, age 71 of Idalou, entered into eternal life on March 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.

Gerry was born December 21, 1947, in Lubbock to Clifford Hilbers and Norma (McWhorter) Hilbers. He married Patsy McDonald on June 6, 1970 in Quitaque, Texas. They were blessed with a son on September 9, 1978. Gerry had farmed in the Idalou community for over 50 years. He served on the boards of Idalou Summer Baseball, Idalou Coop Gin and Cotton Inc.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patsy; son Brent Hilbers and wife Beatrice, and two beautiful granddaughters, Brentley and Brylee; one brother, Donny Hilbers (Janet), and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to UMC Southwest Cancer Center or a favorite .

Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now