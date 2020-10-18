Brownfield- Graveside services for Gerald Dean Hinkle will be held 10 A.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Gerald will be in state from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home.Gerald passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Brownfield. He was born to Willie Knox Hinkle and Helen Ruth (Gray) Hinkle on December 3, 1942 in Brownfield. Gerald graduated from Brownfield High School and then attended South Plains College. He worked as a janitor at the Reese Airforce Base and the Terry County Courthouse for a short time. Gerald was a Member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was always happy and never complained. He loved people, never met a stranger and was always pleasant to be around. Gerald had an incredible memory for dates. He loved his parents and family. He also really loved celebrating his birthday and holidays.Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Knox and Helen Hinkle, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by two aunts, Frances Upton of Brownfield, Nadine Mobley of Andrews and numerous cousins.