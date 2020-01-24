|
Lubbock- Gerald Emerson passed away on January 21, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 78 years at 10:00 am today, January 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Gerald Emerson was born on February 1, 1941, to Daniel and Ruth Emerson in Checotah, Oklahoma. Gerald married Janet Lain Emerson on March 31, 1971, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Emerson; son, Lyn (Kelly) Emerson; two daughters, Tonya (Douglas) Willis, Teresa Emerson; four grandchildren, Sydney Emerson, Henry Emerson, Kori (Mason) Wood, Erin (Britney) Garcia; two great-grandchildren, Connor Wood, Bennett Claire Wood; and sister, Martha (John) Chester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Clinton Emerson; mother, Ruth Emerson; and sister, Norma Rhodes.
The family of Gerald Emerson has designated Hospice of Lubbock, https://www.covenanthealth.org/hospice-of-lubbock/donate/ 3702 21st St, Lubbock, Texas 79410, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020