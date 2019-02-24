|
Lubbock- Gerald Glenn Shuey, 56 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born August 30, 1962 to Barney and Mary Shuey in Lubbock. Gerald married Scottie (Smith) Shuey May 3, 1991. He worked as a print operator for EDS for 35 years. Gerald was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Scottie; son, Brandon Shuey of Denton; daughter, Amber Shuey of Lubbock; father, Barney Shuey; brother, Bob Shuey and wife Pattie of Ft. Worth; sister, LuAnn Gatlin and husband James of Lubbock; mother-in-law, Mary Smith of Ft. Worth; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and father-in-law, Curtis Smith.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 with family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019