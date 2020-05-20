|
Lubbock- Gerald Harris Fulton went home to his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020. He was born to Merle Mance Fulton and Mildred Harris Fulton on August 6, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas. He was a devoted son, brother, husband and father to his family. He was employed at Plains Cooperative Oil Mill for 24 years. After his time at Plains, he was employed at various agri-business and contractor businesses for the remainder of his working years. He was an avid horseman and fisherman and enjoyed spending time in his yard and garden. He is preceded in death by grandson, Matthew Eathan Tice He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Lou Fredricks Fulton of 66 years, two daughters; Teresa Rose Fulton Henderson and her husband Rick of Lubbock, and Jennifer Ann Fulton Huff, also of Lubbock, one son, Gerald Lloyd Tice Fulton of Round Rock. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren, Amanda Rose Galbincea and husband, John of Houston, Chad Frederick Huff of Lubbock, Erin Michelle Parker-Atkins and husband, Brad of Wylie, Jacob Matthew Fulton and wife, Nikki of Paris and Joshua Andrew Fulton, also of Paris, Texas. He is survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Joan Fulton Breith and husband, David of Denver City, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Fulton and granddaughter, Brenna Ayn Huff. Services are pending at this time.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020