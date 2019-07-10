|
|
Lubbock- Gerald Wayne Hudson, 79, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home in Lubbock. Gerald was born April 12, 1940 in Lubbock, Texas.
Gerald grew up in Idalou, Texas and graduated in 1958 from Idalou High School. He graduated from Texas Tech with an engineering degree in 1963. He was employed by the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, TCEQ. He was Region 2 Director for the Texas Air Control Board in Lubbock, Texas. After retirement, he was employed by Benton and Associates in Lubbock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floy (Shag) {Wells} and Foy Hudson.
Survivors include his sister, Sue Robertson and husband Tommy of Idalou; a niece, Sheri Sowder and husband Bill of Lubbock; nephews, Randy Robertson and wife Michelle of Richardson, Texas, and Ricky Robertson of Pasadena. California; grand nieces and nephews, Shannan and Theron Pfeifer, Heidi and Townes of Galveston, Texas, Andrew Sowder of Kent, Ohio, Paige Sowder of New York City, Jett Robertson of Dallas, Texas, and Connor Robertson of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Idalou Cemetery Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019