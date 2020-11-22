1/1
Gerald Overton Hill
1927 - 2020
Lubbock- Gerald O. Hill (G.O.) (93) of Lubbock, Texas passed away peacefully November 18, 2020. G.O. was born July 19, 1927 to Paul O. and Mary Hill in Goree, Texas. He graduated Abilene High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy. He married Marie Ferguson Hill of Eula, TX in 1949. He was a master plumber and worked for several companies in Kentucky and Texas. He started his own business, G.O. Hill Mechanical Company and helped build hospitals and schools in Lubbock and the west Texas region. After he retired from his contracting business, he built and managed his warehouses in south Lubbock. G.O. restored old cars and was a member of the Lubbock Antique Car Club. G.O. and Marie loved spending time at their lake cabins at Oak Creek Lake and Pendaries, New Mexico. He was a long-time member of Monterey Baptist Church where they attended for 60 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Marie; daughter, Sue Price (Gary) of Blooming Grove , sons, Bruce Hill of Slaton and Dr. Jimmy Hill (Karen) of Lubbock; grandchildren, Heather Claburn (Allen) of Ozona, Ty Hill (Jen) of Atlanta Georgia, Gary Lee Price of Henrietta, Elaine Futrell (Nathan) of Lubbock, Alex Hill (Macey) of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Braxten and Braden Claburn, Katy and Allie Hill, Clara and Julia Futrell and Elliott and Molly Hill.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sisters, Mack, Pete, Frances, Annalene and Luan.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at Eula Cemetery. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Gerald's passing. Prayers for peace and comfort to all of the family.
Karen Kite
Family
November 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Gerald. My prayers for peace and comfort are with all of the family.
Larry Donnelly
Family
