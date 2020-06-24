Gerald Paul Jackson
Lubbock- Gerald Paul Jackson known to some as Jerry, JP, and Choc passed away on May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alma Faye Rainwater, his brothers Ed Rainwater, and Dwayne Jackson.

Gerald graduated from Dunbar High School. After graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Sunset International Bible Institute and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from LCU.

Gerald began his career in ministry in 1980. He preached at several Church of Christ congregations including Parkway Drive, 20th & Birch, Central Lubbock. West Adams in Los Angeles, CA. and Ross Rd. in Memphis, TN. He served on the Board of Directors of numerous agencies and ministries. He is also a published author.

He humbly served the Lord at the Twin City Church of Christ in Texarkana, TX until he was called home.

He is survived by his wife Carol, his children; Scott, Leslie, and Brian. Step children; Brandon, Bradley, Amber and Matthew. Grandchildren; Ashten, Maili, Hendrix, and William, and his sisters; Linda, Roma, Dorothy, and Tina.

Services will be Saturday June 27, 2020 11:00 AM at Monterey Church of Christ, under the direction of Ossie Curry Funeral Home.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
