Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Gerald Ray Emerson


1941 - 2020
Gerald Ray Emerson Obituary
Lubbock- Gerald Emerson passed away on January 21, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 78 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
