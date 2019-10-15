Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Gerald Wayne Patton


1946 - 2019
Lubbock- Gerald Wayne Patton, 72, of Lubbock passed away October 11, 2019. Gerald was born October 23, 1946 to Bob Patton and Ruby Sparks in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He was drafted to the army in September 1966 and he served in Vietnam May 1967 through December 1968. He was stationed in Germany for nine months in 1969. He served as a reserve until 1972. He then worked for the Texas Department of Transportation and was also a farmer. He had a love for tractors and watching wrestling.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years, Rayetta Patton; 3 daughters, Laura Debusk, Gayla Patton, and Keri Patton; 2 stepsons, Tracy Hibdon and Shawn Hibdon; 1 brother Howard "Cotton" Patton and his wife Gail; and 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Rita Jean, 1 brother, Ralph Patton; and a stepson and daughter in law, Tommy and Lynnetta Hibdon.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
