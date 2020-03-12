Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Strickland


1923 - 2020
Geraldine Strickland Obituary
Lubbock- Geraldine "Gerry" Strickland passed away and went home to be with her Lord and savior on March 7, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020. Immediately following at 2:00 pm we will celebrate her life of 97 years at Lake Ridge Chapel; officiated by D.L. Lowrie.

Geraldine was born on January 15, 1923, to Melvin and Bessie Henry in Aiken, Texas. She graduated from Crosbyton High School and attended Draughon's Business College where she met William Alton Strickland, and they were married on November 5, 1941, in Crosbyton, Texas. She was a bookkeeper for Lubbock Baptist Assoc. and a member of First Baptist Church- Lubbock where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Survivors include her daughter, Ann Rogers (Cecil) Puryear; four grandchildren, Cory Don Rogers (fiance Lauren Roberts), Richard Dale (Pam) Puryear, Scott D. (Marie) Puryear, Trey (Megan) Strickland; ten great-grandchildren, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Collin and Bessie Henry; husband, William Alton Strickland, Sr.; son, William Alton (Bill) Strickland, Jr., and brothers Clay, Rayburn, and Derrell Henry, and niece Carol Purdy.

Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Direct Health Care, Home Health & Hospice - Lubbock, or the ALS Association.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
