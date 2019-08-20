|
Lubbock- Gerardo Jerry "Chino" Hernandez passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. We will gather for a praise and worship celebration on Wednesday at 6:30 pm, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 49 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at The Legacy Event Center, 1500 14th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401. A tribute of Jerry "Chino"s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019