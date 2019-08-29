|
Lubbock- Gerry Michael Williams passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 75 years at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Gerry's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Gerry was born on August 19, 1944 to Russell and Violet Kathleen (Thomas) Williams in Duncan, OK. He graduated from the University of Texas El Paso with a bachelor's degree. Gerry married Verlene Welborn on August 2,1963 in Odessa, Texas. Gerry worked for John Morrell Meat Company and transferred to Lubbock from Phoenix in August 1988 and worked eleven more years before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed traveling, and old western movies. There was not a crossword puzzle that he could not do. His sense of humor was a force to be reckoned with and he will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Verlene Williams; daughters, Sherry Kaye Stephens and husband, Billy Dale of Lubbock; Lisa Michelle Schindele and husband, Roger of Cape Girardeau, MO; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jonathan) Rector, Benjamin (Keely) Stephens, Christopher (Lindsey) Schindele, Josh (Deanna) Schindele, and Emily Stephens; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Kaye Collins and husband, Lane; along with two nephews and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant sister, Lisa.
The family of Gerry M. Williams would appreciate contributions to be given to the Upland Mission (a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church), at www.uplandmission.org, in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019