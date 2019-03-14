Lubbock- Services for Gertrude Elizabeth Braziel, 88, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Sunset Church of Christ. Gertrude passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in her home after a lengthy illness. After the service, burial will be at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock. Gertrude was born August 23, 1930 in Quanah, Texas and moved to Lubbock from San Angelo in 1954. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Lubbock Rangers Riding Club and the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. We were blessed to know and love Gertrude - our mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the epitome of a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Upon moving to Woodrow, she sold Avon and kept children in her home for extra money in addition to raising and taking care of her family. Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, E H. Braziel. Survivors include 2 daughters and one son: Cynthia Bell and husband Gary, and Penny King, both of Lubbock, Paul Braziel and wife Kelley of Midland; 7 grandchildren: April Bell of Dallas, Christy Hennigan of Argyle, Dustin Bell of Lubbock, Cody King of Lamesa, Cory King of Midland, and Grayson and Laythan Braziel of Midland. Additionally, she has nine great grandchildren. We are forever grateful for the creation of life and influence she had on her family. If you wish to make a donation on her behalf, they can be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels or Slaton Senior Citizen Center. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019