Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Holmes


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Holmes Obituary
Lubbock- 90, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1929 to the parentage of Willie Mose and Georgina (Stewart) Anderson in Chilton (Falls County), Texas. Gertrude received her formal education through the Chilton Public School System. She attended Kermit Vocational Nursing School and graduated on January 8, 1965. Shortly after graduating, she relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico (1968-1969) to continue her nursing career. She continued working in the nursing profession, retiring from Texas Tech Family Practice in July of 1994. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Katie; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Faith First House of Hope. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now