Lubbock- 90, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1929 to the parentage of Willie Mose and Georgina (Stewart) Anderson in Chilton (Falls County), Texas. Gertrude received her formal education through the Chilton Public School System. She attended Kermit Vocational Nursing School and graduated on January 8, 1965. Shortly after graduating, she relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico (1968-1969) to continue her nursing career. She continued working in the nursing profession, retiring from Texas Tech Family Practice in July of 1994. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Katie; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Faith First House of Hope. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019