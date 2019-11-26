|
|
Lubbock- Gilbert Acuna passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 7:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 58 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019