Gilbert Paul Reyna
1965 - 2020
Lubbock, Texas- Gilbert Paul Reyna, 54, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1965 in Floydada, Texas to Juan and Estorgia (Cisneros) Reyna.

Gilbert was a Corrections Officer for the state of Texas, and a Painter for construction sites in our area. He was a member of the Church of the Blessed International.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Gilbert Paul Reyna, II and Lee-Ann Reyna, siblings: Christina Reyna and Esperanza Reyna and wife Francis Chavez, Reyna.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Johnny Reyna, Soyla Alma Reyna and James Reyna

There will be no services held at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made by clicking the "Donate Now" button at the top of the screen to assist with the finances of the funeral services

Please, continue to celebrate the life of Gilbert Reyna by visiting our website at housofangelsfh.com.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
