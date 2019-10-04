|
|
New Home- Gilbert Ray Merritt, 76 of New Home, TX passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019. He was born August 1, 1943 to Joseph and Mildred (Jackson) Merritt. He graduated from Snyder High School in 1961 and began work as a mechanic. He married Dolores (Lambert) on October 27, 1962 at the Methodist Church in Fluvanna, TX and then they moved to Dumas, TX where he worked for Shamrock Gas and Oil. In 1966 they returned to Fluvanna and he farmed for 18 years. In 1983 they moved to Snyder, TX and opened Merritt Insurance Services. He was a member of Kiwanis Club, the Fluvanna School Board and Calvary Baptist Church of Snyder.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Dolores Merritt of 57 years; daughters, Tammy and husband Kevin Mitchell of New Home, TX, Misty and husband DeWayne Williamson of Palestine, TX; son, Bert and wife Dayla Merritt of Midland, TX; brother, Harley and wife Francis Merritt of Friona, TX; brother-in-law, Wayne Green and wife Lou Sharron of Mansfield, TX; nine grandchildren Mikka James, Shea Askew, Morgan Saint, Hailey Hogg, Merritt Hammonds, Blake Williamson, Krystle Rose, Dylan Merritt, and Kyla Merritt; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Nancy and her husband Kenneth Ballard.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes with family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at New Home Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Snyder Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019