Tahoka- Gilberto Perez Arellano, 92, was born February 4, 1928 in Pflugerville, Tx to Antonio & Isabel Arellano. He married Crescencia Garcia in 1954 and worked as a Cotton Ginner for over 45 years at Texas Star Coop (formerly known as Wilson Coop Gin) retiring at the young age of 88. He was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister, CCE Teacher, and taught Baptism Classes at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wilson, and St. Jude Catholic Church in Tahoka. He was a 3rd degree member of The Knights of Columbus; a member of the G.I. Forum and the highlights of his week were to attend Mass every Sunday followed by going out to eat with his family. Gilberto never met a stranger as he loved socializing often visiting people around his neighborhood and beyond sharing his many stories. He loved working outside on his yard, tending his lovely garden, taking care of his many fruit and nut trees, and creating the impossible by Growing beautiful Blue Bonnets here in west Texas. He enjoyed watching baseball and often played in his younger years every Sunday after church. Above all, Gilberto loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all who loved him dearly.



In the early morning of June 20, 2020, Gilberto Arellano was called from this earth and into the eternal arms of His heavenly Father. Those left to cherish his memory are his four sons, Albert & Pat Garcia, Luis & Nora Arellano, Benny & Julie Arellano, Eric & Victoria Arellano; four daughters, Anita & Rudy Rangel, Veronica & Frank Ferguson, Teresa & Rick Shipley, Martha & Phillip Zamarron; sixteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren .



A rosary will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will follow at 11:00 am with Father John Rathinam officiating. Burial will follow in Green Memorial Cemetery in Wilson under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. Visitation for Gilberto will be from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, June 22, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to please make donations to either St. Jude Catholic Church, 1st United Methodist Meal Ministry and Tahoka Meals on Wheels.



